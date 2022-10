Burks was using crutches and sporting a boot on his left foot after Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

While the Titans have yet to detail the severity of Burks' foot issue, the rookie wideout looks iffy for next Sunday's game against the Commanders. If Burks is forced to miss time, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister would be candidates for added WR snaps for Tennessee.