Burks (groin) is listed as active for Saturday night's game against the Jaguars.
Burks was added to the Titans' Week 18 injury report Wednesday, after a groin injury resulted in him being limited at practice that day. After not participating in Thursday's session, the wideout was deemed questionable by the Titans, but the 2022 first-rounder will give it a go Saturday in a game that will decide the AFC South title. Assuming no in-game setbacks, Burks is slated to remain a key target for starting QB Joshua Dobbs. During Week 17 action, Burks caught four of his eight targets from Dobbs for 66 yards in Tennessee's 27-13 loss to the Cowboys.
