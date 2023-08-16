Burks has been diagnosed with a sprained LCL in his left knee after getting injured during Wednesday's joint practice with the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fortunately for Burks, he's slated to miss only a few weeks after he couldn't place any weight on his left leg and required a cart to get off the practice field. While the current concern likely will keep him sidelined for the rest of the Titans' preseason slate, the timing of the injury may allow Burks to be healthy for the team's season opener Sept. 10 at New Orleans.