The Titans list Burks (concussion) as questionable for Saturday's game against the Texans.
Even though he was listed as a full participant in practices from Tuesday through Thursday, Burks will still carry a designation into the weekend. The fact that he's not officially cleared to suit up Saturday suggests Burks may need to receive the green light from an independent neurologist to play, something that could happen later Thursday or Friday. If Burks is able to return from a two-game absence this weekend, he would likely reclaim a starting role at receiver. However, Burks' fantasy outlook won't be as promising moving forward with the Tennessee offense expect to skew even more run-heavy while rookie Malik Willis steps in at quarterback for the injured Ryan Tannehill (ankle), who is out Week 16 and appears likely to miss the rest of the season.
