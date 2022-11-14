Burks recorded three receptions on six targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Broncos.

Burks suited up for his first game since Week 4, and he finished fourth on the team in targets. He got off to a slow start -- he caught only two of his first five targets for nine yards -- but delivered a 15-yard reception early in the third quarter to highlight his performance. The Titans have had one of the worst receiving corps in the league halfway through the season, so assuming Burks can remain healthy, he could have a significant role to close the campaign.