Burks (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday, TennesseeTitans.com's Jim Wyatt reports.
Burks' full participation Thursday can likely be read as confirmation that he's at or near full strength, and even his limited participation designation from Wednesday was only a walkthrough estimation rather than a proper practice. If the ankle issue is behind him then Burks should be ready to contribute against Las Vegas on Sunday. According to TitanInsider.com's Terry McCormick, offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Burks has "been growing every week" and could see more touches if his development remains on track.