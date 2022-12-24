Burks (concussion) is active for Saturday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks has been inactive for each of Tennessee's last two games due to a concussion. However, he practiced in full throughout the week and has cleared the league's protocol. Prior to his injury, Burks had shown signs of breaking out with three productive performances in a row. However, it's unclear how much Tennessee will be able to get its passing game going in the absence of Ryan Tannehill (ankle), creating at least some concern about Burks' potential output for the rest of the regular season.