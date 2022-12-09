Burks (concussion) won't play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks' absence isn't surprising considering he hasn't been spotted on the practice field since leaving early against the Eagles in Week 13 after taking a hit to the head. The rookie first-round pick will set his sights on returning in Week 15 against the Chargers, but Burks will first have to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol.