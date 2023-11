Burks (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks is thus slated to miss his second straight game and will now target a potential return to action Nov. 26 against the Panthers. In his continued absence, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore and Kyle Philips are in line to see added Week 11 WR snaps behind top option DeAndre Hopkins.