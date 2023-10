Burks (knee) won't travel with the Titans for Sunday's game against the Ravens in London, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

With Burks slated to miss his third straight game, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore and Kyle Philips are in line for expanded roles at receiver this weekend behind No. 1 wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Burks will now target a potential return to action following the Titans' Week 7 bye, when the team hosts the Falcons on Oct. 29.