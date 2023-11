Burks (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

With Burks ruled out for the contest, DeAndre Hopkins will continue to head the Titans' WR corps in Week 10, with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore and Kyle Philips in line to see added pass-catching opportunities versus Tampa Bay. Burks will now target a potential return to action Nov. 19 against the Jaguars.