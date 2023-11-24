Burks (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

With Burks, who last played in Week 9, still sidelined, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore and Kyle Philips are in line to continue to see added snaps in Week 12 behind No. 1 WR DeAndre Hopkins. Burks' next chance to see game action will arrive Dec. 3 against the Colts.