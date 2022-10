Burks (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Now that Burks is unavailable Sunday, look for Kyle Philips and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to see added Week 5 WR opportunities alongside Robert Woods, while TE Austin Hooper could also factor in the team's passing game more as well. With the Titans on bye next week, Burks will target a potential return to action in Week 7, when Tennessee hosts Indianapolis on Oct. 23.