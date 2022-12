Burks who was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Eagles, has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Prior to being forced out of the game, Burks caught his only target for a 25-yard touchdown. Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are in line to lead Tennessee's wideout corps, with Burks now sidelined and targeting a potential return to action in Week 14 versus the Jaguars.