Head coach Mike Vrabel said that McCann is in a position battle with Blake Haubeil to be the team's starting kicker, John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia.com reports.

McCann signed a futures contract with Tennessee this offseason after spending the 2020 season on the team's practice squad. He lost out on the starting job to Stephen Gostkowski last campaign, though it appears that Gostkowski is now out of the picture. McCann was inconsistent early in his collegiate career, but he managed to make three field goals from more than 50 yards in his final two seasons combined. He has yet to attempt a kick in a regular season game as a professional.