Skipper (elbow) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Skipper contributed one tackle before his second-half departure, helping teammate Raashan Evans stop Jaguars back James Robinson for a short gain on an early third-quarter run. Week 14 marked the Toledo product's fourth appearance of the 2020 campaign, but now his practice participation will require monitoring in order to get a read on his availability for an upcoming game against Detroit.