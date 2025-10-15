default-cbs-image
The Titans designated Sweat (ankle) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Sweat suffered an ankle injury during the Titans' Week 1 loss to the Broncos, which was severe enough for him to be placed on injured reserve prior to Tennessee's Week 3 clash against Indianapolis. The 2024 second-rounder has missed the four games required while on IR, and he is eligible to make his return against the Patriots on Sunday. Sweat was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, and he'll likely need to log a full practice over the next two days in order to have a realistic chance at playing against New England.

