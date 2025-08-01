Sweat is considered day-to-day with an abdominal injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sweat isn't practicing Friday. The mountainous nose tackle was a second-round pick last year and appeared in all 17 regular-season games as a rookie, making 16 starts. He finished with 51 tackles (22 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Sweat also received some down-the-board votes for Defensive Rookie of the Year.