Sweat (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The rookie defensive lineman from Texas battled through a hip issue while playing in the Titans' Week 13 loss to the Commanders, tallying five total tackles over 50 defensive snaps. Sweat now appears to have sustained a shoulder injury in the process and will likely be sidelined for Tennessee's Week 14 matchup against the Jaguars if he cannot log at least limited participation in practice Thursday or Friday.