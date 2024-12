Sweat (eye) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Sweat was poked in the eye in the first quarter of Sunday's game. He got eye drops on the sideline, but he has headed back to the locker room to get further testing. Keondre Coburn should see more snaps at nose tackle for as long as Sweat is sidelined.