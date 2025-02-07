Sweat played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 51 tackles (22 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defense, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Sweat's stock before the 2024 NFL Draft dropped after being arrested on a DWI charge in early April. He was scooped up by the Titans in the second round, 38th overall, and was immediately paired up with All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Sweat played over 50 percent of the Titans' defensive snaps in all but one regular-season game, and though he only had 1.0 sacks he consistently disrupted the opposing offensive line on pass rushes. Sweat will solidify Tennessee's defensive line for years to come, and help could be on the way if the Titans elect to use the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft to select Abdul Carter.