Sweat tallied two solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Tennessee's loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Sweat has now recorded a sack in back-to-back games since returning from the ankle injury he suffered in the Week 1 loss versus the Broncos. The 24-year-old will look to build on this strong performance and keep producing in the Week 9 matchup versus the Chargers.