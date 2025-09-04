Sweat (tonsils) was not listed on the Titans' injury report Wednesday.

Sweat underwent surgery in mid-August to remove his tonsils, which caused him to miss the Titans' final two games of the preseason. He appears to have fully recovered from the procedure and is on track to play in Sunday's regular-season opener against Denver. The 2024 second-rounder finished his rookie season with 51 tackles (22 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defense, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games.