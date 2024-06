Sweat (undisclosed) is not taking part in minicamp this week, but he is expected to be ready for training camp, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Head coach Brian Callahan told Wyatt the team isn't concerned about Sweat missing time, and he'll continue to put in work leading up to camp. The Texas product was the Titans' second-round selection in the 2024 Draft, and he is expected to be the team's No. 1 option at nose tackle this season.