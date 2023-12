The Titans signed Zentner to their active roster Monday, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.

The move comes with Ryan Stonehouse placed on IR after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 13 against the Colts. Zentner started the year with the Texans and played the first four games of the season while Cameron Johnson was on injured reserve, but the former was waived Oct. 2. Zentner will make his debut Monday against the Dolphins.