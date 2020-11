Smith (shoulder) was moved to the Titans' Designated for Return list on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Smith will now have a 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve or he will revert back to the list for the remainder of the season. The cornerback has missed the past four games due to a lingering shoulder issue. Before he went down, Smith recorded nine tackles (seven solo) across six games in a limited defensive role.