Smith has landed on injured reserve, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Smith appeared in 15 games for the Titans last season, recording 15 tackles after playing in just four contests during his first two seasons as a pro. There's no word on the extent of his injury at this point, but he will obviously be sidelined for an extended period of time and could be a candidate to miss all of 2018. If that's the case, he would likely return in 2019 needing to battle for a job should the Titans elect to re-sign him.

More News
Our Latest Stories