Smith tallied 26 tackles and two forced fumbles across nine games for the Titans in 2019.

Smith was cut and re-joined the team in early November, but made an impact late in the season. He failed to log a single defensive snap for the first 11 games of the campaign, but stepped up in the absence of Adoree Jackson and Malcolm Butler (wrist). Smith will enter the offseason as a restricted free agent, meaning the Titans will have to decide whether they want to tender him a contract in an effort to retain him for the 2020 season.