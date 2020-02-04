Titans' Tye Smith: Makes impact late in season
Smith tallied 26 tackles and two forced fumbles across nine games for the Titans in 2019.
Smith was cut and re-joined the team in early November, but made an impact late in the season. He failed to log a single defensive snap for the first 11 games of the campaign, but stepped up in the absence of Adoree Jackson and Malcolm Butler (wrist). Smith will enter the offseason as a restricted free agent, meaning the Titans will have to decide whether they want to tender him a contract in an effort to retain him for the 2020 season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the Chiefs' victory over the 49ers from a Fantasy...
-
Super Bowl DFS Advice
Looking to play in a Super Bowl DFS contest? Ben Gretch gives you some tips for managing a...
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?