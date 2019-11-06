Smith re-signed with the Titans on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Smith was waived Saturday so the team could make room for Joshua Kalu on the roster, but the 26-year-old didn't have to wait long to be welcomed back into the fold. He has made two tackles (one solo) in four games while playing purely special teams for the Titans this season.

