Titans' Tye Smith: Status for Sunday in limbo
Smith has a broken hand and his status for Sunday's game against the Jaguars remains in limbo, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Players have fought through broken hand injuries before but it would seem rather rare for a cornerback to do so effectively. The extent of the break hasn't been outwardly publicized, so the assumption is that it's a small fracture. Smith's status for Sunday appears to be as questionable as questionable gets, but if he doesn't play, Kalan Reed could be asked to help more as a depth corner.
