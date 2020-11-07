Smith (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bears, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Smith sat out last week's loss to the Bengals, but he was a full participant during the Wednesday and Thursday practice sessions. However, he may have suffered a setback, as he was listed as a non-participant during Friday's session. He's trending in the wrong direction going into the weekend. If he's able to suit up, his role on defense will be limited, though, especially if Adoree' Jackson (knee) is activated from IR.