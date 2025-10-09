Spears (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Spears also was limited Wednesday, so the running back likely will need to practice fully Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the Raiders without an injury designation. In his return from IR in Week 5, he recorded a 25 percent snap share in his team's 22-21 win over the Cardinals en route to carrying four times for 14 yards while working behind fellow RB Tony Pollard.