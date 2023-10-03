Spears recorded 40 rushing yards on five carries in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Bengals. He added three receptions for 18 yards.

Spears tied for a career-high with 33 offensive snaps in the Titans' blowout win. That helped him to his most productive performance as a pro and marked the second time he topped 50 total yards across four contests. Derrick Henry continues to lead the backfield, but Spears has shown the ability to be productive and has consistently seen between eight and 10 touches per game.