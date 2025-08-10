Spears suffered a lower right leg injury in Saturday's preseason game against Tampa Bay, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Spears was hurt in the first half and had to be carted to the locker room. He clearly won't return to the contest, though the severity of the issue likely won't be ascertained until the running back is further assessed. This could end up being a tough blow for Spears, who is on the depth chart as Tennessee's No. 2 running back but has been discussed as a potential 1B option in a more even backfield split this year.