Spears caught all six of his targets for 25 yards in the Titans' 25-3 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. He added two carries for minus-one yard.

Spears' six catches tied rookie TE Gunnar Helm for the team lead, and Spears' 25 yards were four fewer than team-leader Chig Okonkwo. Spears was out-carried 10 to two by Tony Pollard, who produced rushing 60 yards on his attempts. In eight games since returning from injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain, Spears has rushed 39 times for 158 yards and one touchdown, adding 28 catches for 173 scoreless yards on 30 targets. Spears has been a reliable check-down target for Cam Ward, but Pollard continues to handle the majority of the carries out of Tennessee's backfield.