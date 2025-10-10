Spears (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Spears upgraded to full participation in Friday's practice after a pair of limited sessions. After handling just four carries for 14 yards in his Week 5 season debut against the Cardinals, Spears will look to take on a larger role Sunday as the complementary option to Tony Pollard in Tennessee's backfield.