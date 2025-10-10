Titans' Tyjae Spears: Cleared to face Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spears (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Spears upgraded to full participation in Friday's practice after a pair of limited sessions. After handling just four carries for 14 yards in his Week 5 season debut against the Cardinals, Spears will look to take on a larger role Sunday as the complementary option to Tony Pollard in Tennessee's backfield.
