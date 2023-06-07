Spears, who has regularly been "one of the most active - and noticeable - players" this offseason, stood out once again during Tuesday's minicamp practice, according Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site.

Though the 2023 third-rounder is clearly behind undisputed top back Derrick Henry in the Titans' backfield pecking order, the rookie has a chance to secure a key complementary role this coming season. Also in the mix for touches behind Henry is 2022 fourth-rounder Hassan Haskins, but Wyatt relays via offensive coordinator Tim Kelly that the team plans "to give (Spears) as much as he can handle." With that in mind, it will be worth monitoring how the competition between Spears and Haskins plays out this summer, with the player who emerges as Henry's top backup becoming an intriguing fantasy insurance policy behind Tennessee's high-volume lead back.