Spears rushed the ball 16 times for 75 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to the Colts. He added four receptions on six targets for 13 yards.

Spears played his typical complimentary role for much of the contest, as 13 of his 20 touches came after Derrick Henry (head) was forced to exit. He made a positive impact on the game, as he picked up 20 yards on the Titans' game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter and also accounted for 27 yards on the team's overtime drive that led to a field goal. Spears has been efficient when given opportunity this season, and he could be in line for the lead-back role in Tennessee's Week 14 matchup against Miami if Henry is unable to suit up.