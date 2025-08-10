Spears was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in Saturday's 29-7 preseason loss to the Buccaneers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Spears had to be carted off the field after injuring his ankle in the first half. The nature of the injury puts the 2023 third-rounder in jeopardy of missing the Titans' Week 1 contest against the Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 7. In Spears' absence, Julius Chestnut and Kalel Mullings will have the opportunity to audition for a potential RB2 role behind Tony Pollard, who may have to take on a bigger workload at the start of the regular season.