Spears (ankle) moved to the Titans' designated to return to practice list Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The designation opens up a three-week window for Spears, who remains on IR, to practice with the team. In the meantime, he won't count against the team's 53-man roster, but barring any setbacks, Spears -- who is eligible to return to practice Wednesday -- is moving toward bolstering the Titans backfield, which has been led by Tony Pollard through the first four weeks of the season.

