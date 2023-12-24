Spears notched nine carries for 40 yards and five catches (on six targets) for 27 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks.

The Titans have incorporated the rookie third-round pick more in the offense in the previous three contests, all of which he earned at least 10 touches on each occasion. The trend continued Sunday, and the current four-game stretch has yielded 174 yards on the ground and 136 yards through the air on 57 touches. Tennessee's lead runner Derrick Henry got back into a groove, though, with 20 touches for 99 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD, so Spears seemingly will capped in the lower teens in terms of touches down the stretch. In any case, Spears will look to keep it up Sunday, Dec. 31 at Houston.