Titans' Tyjae Spears: Four carries in 2025 debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spears rushed the ball four times for 14 yards in Sunday's 22-21 win over the Cardinals.
Spears was activated from injured reserve and able to suit up for the first time in 2025 after recovering from an ankle injury. He unsurprisingly worked as the clear backup to Tony Pollard, managing a pair of five-yard gains on his four carries. Spears could see his role expand as the season progresses.
