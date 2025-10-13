Spears rushed five times for 31 yards and caught all four of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Raiders.

Spears more than doubled his total touches in his second game back from an ankle injury. Tony Pollard (10-34-0) still spearheaded the Titans' backfield, but the gap in touch distribution inched even closer Sunday. The speedy backup will continue vying for more snaps against the Patriots next Sunday.