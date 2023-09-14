Spears (groin) was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Spears was limited Wednesday, but it sounds like a non-issue for the rookie headed into Week 2 against the Chargers. He played 54 percent of the Week 1 snaps versus New Orleans, totaling just 28 yards on four touches while catching only one of his four targets.
