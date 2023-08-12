Spears ran for 32 yards on six carries in Tennessee's preseason game against Chicago on Saturday.

The third-round pick out of Tulane started for the Titans, adding a four-yard reception on one target in addition to the solid rushing output. Spears might have volume limitations at around 200 pounds and with a concerning knee injury history, but his ability with the football is beyond questioning. Fellow backup prospect Julius Chestnut also did well for himself (seven carries for 46 yards), but given Spears' better pedigree he remains the favorite to back up Derrick Henry in 2023.