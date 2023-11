Spears rushed the ball four times for 14 yards in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Jaguars. He added two receptions on two targets for 12 yards.

The entire Titans offense was limited, as they ran only 38 plays. That trickled down to Spears, who saw his lowest touch total since Week 8. While he has shown big-play potential at times in his rookie year, Spears will struggle to produce fantasy-viable stat lines due to the state of the Tennessee offense.