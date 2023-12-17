Spears rushed the ball nine times for 30 yards in Sunday's 19-16 loss to Houston. He added one catch on one target for seven yards.
Spears saw his second-highest carry total of the season, though he lacked his typical explosiveness. He was limited to a long gain of only nine yards, and his 37 total yards from scrimmage was his lowest mark since Week 8. Spears should have the chance to bounce back for a Week 16 matchup against a susceptible Seattle rush defense.
