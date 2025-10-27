Spears rushed nine times for 59 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 38-14 loss to Indianapolis.

Tony Pollard led Tennessee with 11 carries, but Spears outproduced the veteran starter in every other facet Sunday. The nine carries also represented a new personal best through four healthy appearances this season. The 1-7 Titans may opt to feature the 24-year-old more prominently in the second half of the season if the team offense continues to struggle. As for Week 9, Spears remains stuck in a timeshare with Pollard, limiting both players' value to deeper formats against the Chargers next Sunday.