Spears carried the ball 13 times for 52 yards and a touchdown and caught all five of his targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 26-9 win over Kansas City.

Tony Pollard led the way in the Titans backfield with 21 carries and a third straight 100-yard game, but Spears made an impact as well as as he handled a season high in carries and touches while reaching 100 scrimmage yards for the first time in 2025, and scoring his first TD since Week 8. With the Titans' offense finally looking at least competent, Spears and Pollard could remain in something close to a timeshare over the final two weeks of the season, including a Week 17 tilt against the Saints.