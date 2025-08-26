The Titans plan to place Spears (ankle) on injured reserve, meaning that the running back will be sidelined at least the first four games of the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Spears -- who suffered a high ankle sprain earlier this month and was spotted in a walking boot this past weekend -- is thus slated to miss time out of the gate this season as a result of the looming transaction, which could occur Tuesday. As a result, Tony Pollard figures to see added touches, while the Titans will likely add depth to a backfield that also includes Julius Chestnut and Kalel Mullings (ankle).